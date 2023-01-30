CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police arrested man suspected in two armed robberies of convenience stores over two days.

Officers responded just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to the BellStores, 3812 Cleveland Ave. NW, on a report that a man pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register, then fled on foot to the northeast with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man wore a black hoodie, gray pants, white shoes and a black face mask.

At about 5:30 a.m. the following Wednesday, Jan. 18, the same suspect held up the Circle K at 2535 Fulton Road NW, according to police, and fled on foot to the north with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives on Friday, Jan. 27, identified the man, 18-year-old Dana Dashawn Starling of Canton, and obtained arrest warrants. He was arrested in the 800 block of Alan Page Drive SE, and charged with three first-degree felony counts of aggravated robbery.

Starling is being held in the Stark County Jail on a $750,000 bond, court records show. He’s due back in court on Feb. 1.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to contact Canton detectives at 330-438-4423. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.