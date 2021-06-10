Suspect identified in deadly shooting at Cleveland Heights park

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Heights Police Department says it has identified one of two suspects fleeing from the scene of a fatal shooting this week.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the basketball court at Denison Park on Tuesday.

Police say two men were shot.

One of the victims, Jeremiah Moore, 25, died from a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to police.

Police say the other man who was shot is currently in the hospital.

Cleveland Heights police report the department is following leads and gathering information from witnesses.

Police say the shooting was not random and that the victims and suspects knew each other.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call (216)291-5010.