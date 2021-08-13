Suspect gets away after Akron police chase

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary and chase that stretched into Stark County.

It started at about 7 a.m. Thursday in the Chapel Hill area when officers spotted a Dodge Ram truck, which was taken during a burglary on Evans Avenue the night before.

Akron police said officers followed the truck until backup arrived, then attempted a traffic stop. The driver didn’t stop and officers chased the stolen truck into Stark County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol used stop sticks, but the suspect drove around them.

Police stopped their pursuit in the area of Route 62 and California Avenue after the suspect crashed into another vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect got away.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect. The stolen truck was found abandoned on Baird Avenue SE in Paris Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.