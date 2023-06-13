[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — University Hospitals police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened in a public restroom on Monday afternoon.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center along Euclid Avenue, according to hospital system spokesperson George Stamatis.

The suspect, who had a gun, “fled the hospital immediately.” Now, hospital police are working with local police to apprehend the person, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, said Stamatis.

“The safety of our patients, visitors and employees is a top priority for us at University Hospitals,” he said.

