CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying the woman who robbed a bank last month.

The suspect walked into the PNC Bank on Puritas Avenue near West 150th Street on May 20. Police said she passed a note to the teller, saying it was a robbery. She also had her hand in bag as if she had a weapon.

The woman ran to the Sunoco across the street, where she took off her clothes and put them in a dumpster, police said.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Investigators released photos of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call Det. Rodriguez at 216-623-2533 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.