CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A late-night police chase ended in a crash across several railroad tracks, and the suspect then took off on foot.

According to officials, police from Cuyahoga Heights and Newburgh Heights were both involved in the chase that entered Cleveland from I-77.

The chase ended shortly before midnight on Tuesday when the suspect vehicle crashed onto railroad tracks, where Pershing Avenue ends. The vehicle went over five sets of tracks.

The suspect then fled on foot and at last check was not caught.

It’s not clear what started the chase.