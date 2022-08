EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) – At least five vehicles were damaged following a police pursuit that started in East Cleveland.

The chase started at about 2:45 a.m on August 11, 2022 and ended in a crash on Nottingham Road.

The driver lost control when crossing a railroad track and crashed into a used car lot, said officials.

The driver was then taken into custody.