CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Shortly after a police chase was called off, the suspect crashed into a vehicle with four people inside, including children, according to officials.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the entrance ramp to I-490W from Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

According to officials, Garfield Heights Police had chased the suspect vehicle several times. The last chase was called off a few minutes before the crash happened.

The suspect driver fled the scene on foot and, at last check, had not been located.

There were no injuries reported.