Suspect confesses to killing man on Akron park bench: police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A suspect confessed to fatally shooting a 58-year-old man in an Akron park, police said.

Hakim Mitcham, 25, was charged with aggravated murder and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Randall Proctor was sitting on a bench in Grace Park on Saturday when he was shot from behind. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

Akron police said detectives identified Mitcham as a person of interest. Then on Wednesday, he walked into the police station and surrendered to investigators.

Mitcham confessed to Proctor’s murder during an interview, according to police.

