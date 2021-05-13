Suspect confesses to killing man on Akron park bench: police

(Watch our report in the above video from earlier this week on the shooting)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A suspect confessed to fatally shooting a 58-year-old man in an Akron park, police said.

Hakim Mitcham, 25, was charged with aggravated murder and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Hakim Mitcham (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Randall Proctor was sitting on a bench in Grace Park on Saturday when he was shot from behind. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

Akron police said detectives identified Mitcham as a person of interest. Then on Wednesday, he walked into the police station and surrendered to investigators.

Mitcham confessed to Proctor’s murder during an interview, according to police.