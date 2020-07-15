Suspect charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Geneva-on-the-Lake

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ashtabula man is facing murder and felonious assault charges after a fatal stabbing at Geneva-on-the-Lake last weekend.
Our sister station WKBN reports, investigators have arrested 30-year-old Andre Sheffey for the crime.
According to Prosecuting Attorney Cecilia Cooper, Sheffey and Christopher Nasca were out with mutual acquaintances when they got into an argument. She said Steffey then stabbed Nasca in the chest.
Nasca died as a result of his injuries.
Sheffey is being held in the Ashtabula County Jail without bond. A bond hearing is scheduled next week.
Attorney Cooper praised the work of various departments for the investigation, which led to Steffey’s arrest.
