Suspect charged in death of Broadview Heights woman who was shot in head

Editor’s note: Video shows previously aired video of this story as it was breaking

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police say a suspect was charged in the death of a Broadview Heights woman who was shot in the head last month.

19-year-old Bryant Hargrove Jr. from Akron was arrested on July 4 and has been charged with killing Jolene A. Decker-Keres, according to Broadview Heights police.

The 38-year-old woman was found dead in her Royalwood Road home on June 21 by police who’d been called to check on her. She hadn’t been seen in weeks prior to that call.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force , the Akron Police Department, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in Hargrove’s arrest.