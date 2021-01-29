Suspect charged in murder of woman found in Ashland County

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)– The suspect in a Mansfield woman’s murder was officially charged on Friday.

Ryan A. Stroup, 30, of Ashland, is charged with one count of aggravated murder, according to documents in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

In the early-morning hours Tuesday, a man called 911 to report a family member admitted picking a woman up at a bar and killing her. Stroup was later arrested in Cleveland.

“He claims that he was in a bar in Ashland last night… He claims he picked up someone, some lady…That it went south and that he claims he killed her out in the country,” the relative said on the 911 call.

The victim’s body was found in a wooded area along County Road 1600 in Ashland County on Wednesday. Tina Goad, 41, was a mother of three and was last seen Monday evening.

“The most loving and caring person,” said Trisha Kareff, the victim’s sister. “She could light up any room.”