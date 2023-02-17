AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police have identified the man responsible for the shooting death of 1-year-old Tyree Halsell more than 2 years ago.

Phillip Mendoza Jr, 61, was taken into custody after detectives executed a search warrant Thursday in the 100 block of Edwards Avenue at around 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

The shooting on August 2, 2020, happened at a home in the 1200 block of 5th Ave.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Mendoza, fired shots at the home, hitting the child.

The child was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and later died.

A man and woman were also shot. They were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mendoza has been charged with murder and four counts of felonious assault. He was booked into the Summit County Jail, the release said.