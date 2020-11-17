Suspect charged after shots fired at Akron kids playing basketball

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A 19-year-old is accused of firing shots at two children playing basketball in Akron.

Tyler Duncan, 19, was charged with felonious assault, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the Oct. 11 shooting.

Tyler Duncan (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Akron police said a 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old neighbor were playing basketball on Rockaway Street when a car sped by. The teen yelled at the driver to slow down before the driver stopped and got out of the car. According to police, the man pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.

The boys were not injured.

Detectives followed up on leads and DNA evidence linked Duncan to the crime, police said.

Duncan has been behind bars since Oct. 12 on unrelated warrants and drug charges.

