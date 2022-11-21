CLEVELAND (WJW) — Charges have been filed against the man accused in the hit and run death of a Cleveland firefighter.

Leander Bissell, 40, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident, according to Cleveland Municipal Court.

Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening when he was responding to another crash on I-90. Bissell, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle that hit Tetrick, took off.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. and police spent the next several hours searching for the suspect. Around 3:30 a.m., investigators arrested Bissell.

The FOX 8 I-Team says it’s possible Bissell could be seen in court as early as Monday morning.

Flags have been ordered to fly at half staff until Tetrick’s funeral services, which haven’t been finalized yet. City officials say services will be next weekend, either Saturday or Sunday at a large downtown venue.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tetrick’s family through this difficult time. You can find out more about it here.

