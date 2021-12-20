Suspect charged after 58-foot bridge stolen in Akron

Watch previously aired video above for more information about the 58-foot long bridge when it was stolen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man has been charged in connection with a 58-foot bridge stolen in Akron last month.

David Bramley, 63, of Sharon Township in Medina County, was arrested and charged with felony theft, according to a release from Akron police.

On Friday afternoon, a team of police officers conducted a search warrant at a property in Medina County and say they found the bridge that was partially disassembled.

Detectives say they discovered that Bramley, who formally worked in the Akron area, paid a local trucking company for a crane service. The crane was later used to place the bridge on and off a vehicle that transported it to the Medina County property, according to police.

An investigation shows the theft of the bridge was actually done in phases, beginning on Nov. 3, when the thieves cleared the brush around the span and then removed all of the deck boards from the structure, police say.

Partnering with detectives and neighboring jurisdictions, Akron police were able to locate the stolen bridge and bring this investigation to a close.

Arrangements are being made to ship the bridge back to Akron in the coming days.

There is no word yet on a court date.