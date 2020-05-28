Suspect caught on video damaging ATM in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A surveillance camera was recording as a man vented his anger on an automated teller machine at a First Federal Savings of Lorain branch on Oberlin Avenue.

The video shows the suspect punching the machine several times. After attempting to complete a transaction, the man became more agitated and used his car door to bash the cash machine.

“It appears to me that he is intoxicated. It doesn’t make sense for any reasonable person to do what he did,” said Lorain Police Detective Jeremy Gray.

Investigators said the video also shows the suspect unscrewing the top to his coffee mug, throwing the contents at the machine and throwing the mug itself. He also threw a can that ricocheted off the ATM and hit his car. The suspect was also shown hitting the machine with a chisel and throwing the tool at the ATM.

Lorain police are now working with the bank to determine if the suspect was using his own bank card or someone else’s. Investigators admit they are curious about the man’s motive for vandalizing the ATM, hurting himself and damaging his own car.

“It’s really tough to say, but he had a bad day either way,” Gray said.

After posting the video online, police were able to identify a suspect.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines