Suspect caught on camera setting fire to beehives in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Beekeepers’ Association has released a photo from a security camera of a suspect setting fire to a beehive in Hartville.
It happened November 19. The photo was taken around 5:30 p.m.
According to the Beekeepers’ Association this is the fourth vandalism of an apiary in Stark County this year.
If you recognize the person in the photo, call police.
