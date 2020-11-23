Suspect caught on camera setting fire to beehives in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Beekeepers’ Association has released a photo from a security camera of a suspect setting fire to a beehive in Hartville.

It happened November 19. The photo was taken around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Beekeepers’ Association this is the fourth vandalism of an apiary in Stark County this year.

If you recognize the person in the photo, call police.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8