MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect in a Halloween party shooting hosted at an Airbnb that left two teens dead and four others injured has been apprehended and charged with murder.

Mansfield police on Wednesday arrested Cyrus J. Ellerbe, 22, of Mansfield, according to a news release. He now faces felony counts of murder and discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, Mansfield Municipal Court records show.

Police responded just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 to the house at 810 Ferndale Avenue, after 911 calls on the shooting.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but there’s two people in my room that are shot. They’re bleeding. They’re bleeding bad,” one caller said.

Six teens were shot, ranging in age from 14 years old to 19 years old. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told FOX 8 News had been operating for years as a short-term rental through Airbnb. That night it appeared to have been rented by an adult for a party, they said.

Police said there were 50 people at the Halloween party, mostly teens, and that they found drugs inside the home.

Detectives with Mansfield Division of Police’s major crimes unit later identified Ellerbe as a suspect and arrested him Wednesday, after consulting with Richland County prosecutors.

He is due for arraignment in Mansfield Municipal Court on Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are “continuing to gather additional facts,” reads the Wednesday release.

Anyone with information is urged to call the division’s tip line at 419-522-7463. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Tipsters can also call detectives Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.