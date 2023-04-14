[In the player above, watch related coverage of another non-credible threat that prompted another Northeast Ohio school to close Friday, April 14.]

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — LaBrae schools were closed Friday due to a potential threat — which turned out to be bogus — and the person believed to be involved has been arrested.

Overnight into Friday, LaBrae Local Schools received an email referencing a threat during a particular time of the school day on Friday, April 14 — but the threat was unspecified. The threat was deemed “non-credible,” administrators said Friday afternoon.

“Choosing caution and prudence, the decision was made to cancel school to ensure the safety of all,” Superintendent Anthony Calderone wrote in a statement posted Friday afternoon to Twitter. “I communicated with law enforcement immediately, and through their investigation, the person responsible has been identified, and law enforcement has the individual in custody.”

Police told the district it will be safe for classes to resume on Monday, April 17.