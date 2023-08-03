AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man is in custody after investigators say he carjacked a vehicle with three young children inside and later led deputies on a chase through Summit County.

It started earlier Thursday, when investigators say the suspect carjacked a vehicle in Akron and ran out of gas on Arlington Road in the city of Green.

After attempting to carjack another vehicle, investigators say the suspect ran into a Taco Bell drive-thru and forced his way into a woman’s vehicle with her three young children inside.

According to investigators, the suspect crashed into the building, let a six-year-old and a five-year-old out and drove off with a two-year-old still in the backseat.

Investigators say he drove to the Circle K on Massillon Road, let the child out and sped off onto I-77.

Sheriff’s deputies chased after the suspect, who investigators say continued back to Akron and got out of the vehicle near Shelby Avenue and Evers Street. After a foot pursuit, deputies and Akron police arrested the suspect in a wooded area.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Mark Carlson, was taken into custody.

According to investigators, one of the deputies was taken to the hospital.

The case remains under investigation at this time.