Suspect breaks through drywall, reinforced concrete, and a steel vault in Lake County medical marijuana heist

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elaborate break-in and theft at Bloom Medicinals in Painesville Township.

Deputies were called to the medical marijuana facility early Monday morning.

The backdoor was found open and deputies say it had been forcibly entered.

The suspect or suspects, then broke through a layer of drywall to get into the hallway.

Once there, the suspects broke through reinforced concrete to access the vault.

Investigators say suspects broke through a steel vault door to access marijuana and cash.

The suspects also disabled the alarm, according to investigators.

It is not known how much marijuana and how much cash the suspects got away with.

The facility is temporarily closed for repairs.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (440)350-5620.

