AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is asking for information after a beauty supply shop was burglarized.

Officers were called to KNP Beauty Supply on South Arlington Street Sunday morning. The manger told police the store was broke into sometime over night.

Akron police said they determined the suspect or suspects came in through the roof vent before stealing cash from the register.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS. Or you can text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637.