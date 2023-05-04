NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A man facing an attempted murder charge is accused of chasing a woman down at a local racino and slashing her neck and throat, in what authorities believe started as a “domestic issue.”

It happened Wednesday at MGM Northfield Park along Northfield Road, according to a release from Northfield Police Chief Brian Zajac.

Floyd L. Fletcher, 71, of East Cleveland, now faces a first-degree felony charge of attempted murder.

Zajac said Fletcher and the woman began fighting inside a vehicle in the racino parking lot, and then carried over into the parking lot.

Fletcher’s criminal complaint alleges he then chased the woman down and “slash[ed] her neck and throat repeatedly.”

The woman was taken to a hospital with multiple neck injuries. Zajac could not provide an update on her condition.

Fletcher was detained by security and then taken into custody by police officers without incident.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash during his arraignment Thursday morning in Stow Municipal Court, and he was ordered against having contact with the woman. He’s currently in the Summit County Jail, court records show.

Future court dates have not been set.