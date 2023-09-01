RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A man who fled a Richfield police traffic stop Thursday night along Interstate 77 remains at-large.

Police officers at about 11 p.m. that night chased his vehicle on I-77 near the Interstate 271 interchange.

The car exited the interstate at Wheatley Road in Richfield, then continued through the intersection, appearing to lose control and smash through a fence near the entrance ramp. It then ran into a high-tension power line tower, where it stopped.

The suspect, described as a thin Black man with short dreads and tattooed arms, fled the vehicle on foot. He was possibly wearing a gray shirt, police said.

Officers from Richfield and other neighboring agencies searched the area, but didn’t find him.

Anyone who has information that can identify the suspect is urged to call Richfield police at 330-659-9500.