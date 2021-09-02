Suspect arrested in rash of Lorain County burglaries

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is crediting residents with Ring cameras for leading to the arrest of a burglary suspect.

The detective bureau was investigating a string of thefts from cars and home burglaries in the Columbia Township area. The sheriff’s office said they identified the suspect as David Brown, 43, of Columbus Station, thanks to neighbors who shared video from the Ring security cameras.

“It certainly reinstills the meaning of being neighborly,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Cleveland Division of Police arrested Brown on Thursday. His female accomplice, who is not being identified at this time, is cooperating with investigators as they try to recover some of the stolen property. The sheriff’s office said both have extensive criminal backgrounds.

“The crimes appear to be fueled by substance abuse problems involving illicit street drugs,” the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Thursday.

Brown was charged with several counts of burglary and theft. He is scheduled to appear in Elyria Municipal Court on Friday.