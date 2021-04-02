Suspect arrested in Parma shooting; Police search for person of interest

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Parma Police Department is working to identify a person of interest in the shooting of a 63-year-old man.

Officers responded to Westlake Avenue in Parma Thursday evening for a shooting. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect, 47-year-old Troy Neal Sharp, hours later in Berea, according to Parma police. He’s charged with one count of felonious assault and is being held on $1 million bond.

Person of interest in April 1 shooting Westlake Avenue in Parma (Photo courtesy: Parma police)

On Friday, the police department released a photo of a woman, considered a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeff Wells at 440-887-7343.