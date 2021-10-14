Suspect arrested in Lake County kidnapping

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspect in a kidnapping in Painesville Township.

William E. Sutton Jr., 34, is being held in the Lake County jail with no bond on charges of kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

The sheriff’s office says Sutton forced his way into a home in Painesville Township, forcibly removed a woman from the home and left the area in a car.

The incident was reported on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.

Deputies from Lake and Ashtabula counties searched the woods around the suspect’s home.

After about an hour, they found Sutton and the victim.

Deputies say Sutton attempted to run but was captured.

The victim was not hurt.

Sutton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 19th at 8 a.m.