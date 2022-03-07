Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 73-year-old: Lakewood police

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – An arrest has been made for a Lakewood hit and run that left a 73-year-old man seriously injured in the hospital.

The victim was hit by a vehicle on Bunts Road at 8:39 p.m. on Feb. 22.

A security camera from a nearby convenience store captured an image of the man police believe was driving the car.

Police said video showed the victim being hit by a car, then being left in the road. He is now out of a coma, but faces a long recovery from the incident.

Lakewood police say that the driver is now in custody, but his name has not been released.

