MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the death of a man in Millersburg has turned himself in, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant was issued for Steve Compton, 49, of Millersburg, Friday in the case.

According to police, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at a South Crawford Street home at around 2:33 a.m. Friday.

Christopher Smeby, 38, was found dead.

Compton turned himself in at 10:45 p.m. Friday.