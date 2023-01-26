LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that took place over the weekend at Corky’s Place in Lakewood.

Christopher Stokes, 34, of Cleveland is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Police say when they arrived at the scene at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a patron was shot in the thigh, receiving only minor wounds because the bullet first hit his cell phone in his pocket.

Shooting at Corky’s Place (WJW) Shooting at Corky’s Place (WJW)

Another person had been allegedly punched in the face by the same shooting suspect, who had already fled the scene.

Officials continue to investigate.