Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a person in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained a copy of the warrant filed in Cleveland Municipal Court. It says the suspect “directed” Frank Q. Jackson to the location where he was shot and killed.

The warrant is for an aggravated murder charge, but it does not outline who pulled the trigger to carry out the killing.

The suspect has been arrested and is expected to be formally charged soon.

The murder happened on Sept. 19 on Cleveland’s east side.

Frank Q. Jackson faced several charges over the years. In July, he pleaded not guilty to an indictment for felony assault and failure to comply with police.