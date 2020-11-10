Suspect arrested in Akron purse snatching, robbery at ATM

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department arrested a man after two robberies Sunday evening.

Jeffery Latimer, 35, was charged with two counts of robbery, obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

Jeffery Latimer (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

The first incident happened at Marc’s on East Waterloo Road. Police said the suspect snatched an 85-year-old woman’s purse while she was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot. The victim was knocked to the ground and was taken to Barberton Hospital for treatment.

Then, at the nearby Sheetz gas station, a 44-year-old woman was withdrawing money from the ATM when the suspect grabbed the cash and fled, Akron police said.

In both robberies, witnesses provided similar descriptions of the suspect and vehicle.

Detectives tracked Latimer to a house on West Ingleside Avenue in Coventry. Police said officers recovered some of the stolen property linking him to the crimes.

