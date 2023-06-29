CLEVELAND (WJW) — Federal agents from Northern Ohio on Thursday traveled to West Virginia to apprehend a man wanted in a 2017 murder in Akron.

Christopher Johnson, 30, is a suspect in the Sept. 19, 2017, shooting death of Brandon Belleville at the man’s home in the 600 block of Minerva Place in Akron.

Christopher Johnson

Authorities allege Johnson and three others broke into the house and shot Belleville, according to a Thursday news release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Those three accomplices have all since been convicted in Belleville’s death. But authorities have, for the past five years, worked to locate Johnson.

After receiving new information, task force members on Thursday morning traveled to Parkersburg, West Virginia, where they arrested Johnson at an apartment building. Agents also recovered a firearm during the arrest, according to the release.

Johnson is expected to remain in custody in Parkersburg, while awaiting extradition back to Summit County, according to the release.