Suspect arrested in 2019 beating death of Cleveland landscaper

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Sedrick Hawkins, who was wanted for the murder of Larry Manno.

Larry Manno

Manno was severely beaten at his landscaping business in the Buckeye-Shaker area on September 16, 2019. Manno died from his injuries a month later.

Hawkins, 25, was quickly identified as the suspect. He’d been on the run since the crime.

Sedrick Hawkins

A tip from the community led to Hawkins’ capture in the Kinsman neighborhood, according to a press release.

“The community members in the Buckeye neighborhood did an outstanding job assisting police with identifying the suspect in the tragic murder of Mr. Manno,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Hawkins faces a charge of aggravated murder.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833.)

