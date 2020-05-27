1  of  3
Suspect arrested in 2018 murder of woman found under church steps

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A suspect was arrested for the murder of a woman in Cleveland in September 2018, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Wednesday.

Jamal Kukla was locked up after an arrest warrant was issued.

A maintenance worker found Jasmine Washington, 31, beaten to death under the steps of the Broadway Christian Church on Engel Avenue. Bloody gardening tools were nearby.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Review Task Force kept working the case. Records show DNA helped solve the mystery.

The task force includes the city homicide unit and the FBI.

