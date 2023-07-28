AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man was been arrested after robbing an Akron church Wednesday night.

The Akron Police Department was called to the Zion Christian Church on the 100 block of S. High Street Thursday just before 8 a.m. on reports of a burglary, according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Combs, took computers, food, and several bags of Kingsford Charcoal bricks, according to the release.

Combs was later found by officers with a cart full of items, including some of the stolen items from the church. Combs reportedly confessed to the break-in, according to the release.

He was charged with breaking and entering and was later issued a summons and released, the release said.

According to the release, investigators are working to determine if Combs is connected to at least one other similar break-in in the area.