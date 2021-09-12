Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing man who was sleeping on bench

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police arrested the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man who was sleeping on a bench in Cleveland last week.

On September 5 around noon, officers responded to E. 156th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard and found a 40-year-old man with an injury to his chest, not knowing at the time if he was shot or stabbed, according to a release from Cleveland police.

Police say the victim had been sleeping on a bench when the 44-year-old suspect supposedly came up to him and hit him on the head, waking him up.

The victim slapped away the knife that was at his throat as the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in his chest, according to police.

Officers provided first aid to the victim until EMS got there and took him to the hospital.

Police say, the victim died at the hospital days later on September 9.

The suspect was found yesterday by fifth district officers in the same area where the stabbing happened, according to police.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated murder.