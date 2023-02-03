MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank fraud ring mostly seen in the Mansfield area.

According to Mansfield police, a group of suspects have been making counterfeit checks and changing MoneyGrams to deposit in personal and business bank accounts.

Once the check is deposited, investigators say the suspects will then make ATM cash withdrawals and point-of-sale transactions at Kroger grocery stores in northern Ohio, particularly near Mansfield.

Investigators have identified over $893,000 in potential or attempted fraud losses since June of 2022. They say Park National Bank, one of the main targets, has lost over $491,000.

The most recent incident, reported on Jan. 25, saw a loss of $11,900.

Investigators say they’ve identified 50 suspects or willing participants.

Mansfield detectives, along with U.S. Secret Services and other investigators have served two search warrants related to the crime ring.

Timothy Robinson, 26, has been charged with counterfeiting, but investigators say more charges will come as the investigation goes on.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Detective Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.