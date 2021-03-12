Suspect arrested after shooting in Lakewood park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– One person was arrested after shots were fired in Madison Park in Lakewood Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the scene near the basketball court shortly after 6 p.m. Lakewood police said they found one person with a gunshot wound. Other people in the area ran away as officers arrived.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was treated and released. He was then arrested. Charges have not been filed.

The incident remains under investigation as police work to identify others involved.