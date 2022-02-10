Suspect arrested after man shot at Lorain gas station

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating the shooting of a man at a Lorain gas station.

Officers responded to the BP gas station at 28th St. and Broadway Ave. on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

According to a release from police, officers found a 30-year-old Lorain resident at that location who had been shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Xavier Williams-Wilkins, 23, of Lorain. He was arrested for felonious assault; more charges are being considered, according to police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please call Det. John Dougherty at 440-204-2105.