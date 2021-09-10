Suspect arrested after man beat with bat in Akron parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron police arrested a suspect in the brutal beating of a man in a parking lot last week.

Sajan Subba, 25, hit the 23-year-old victim several times with a baseball bat outside the Budha Lounge on Brittain Road on Sept. 6, according to Akron police. The victim was knocked unconscious and later taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

Investigators identified Subba as the suspect after a series of interviews. He was taken into custody on Thursday at his home on Brewer Street.

Subba faces charges of felonious assault.