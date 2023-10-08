CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police said they’ve made an arrest after a driver hit a 23-year-old man walking with a 3-month-old child and took off.

The crash reportedly took place around 6:30 a.m. in the area of East 79th Street and the Opportunity Corridor.

The two pedestrians were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but Cleveland police did not release the conditions of either the man or baby.

Police said the suspect hasn’t been charged yet in the incident and an investigation is underway.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.