KENT, Ohio (WJW) – A teenager has been arrested after making a threat on social media to blow up Kent Roosevelt High School.

According to a press release from the Kent Police Department, the threat took place Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was immediately identified, tracked, and found outside the city, according to the release.

According to police, there was an increased police presence at the school for additional security while the search was going on for the suspect.

The 18-year-old suspect was apprehended without incident and is being held for investigation, according to police.