Suspect in custody after EMS captain stabbed at Cleveland gas station, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A suspect is in custody after an EMS captain was reportedly stabbed at a gas station in Cleveland Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Police Department reported.

Police said the 54-year-old captain had stopped at the Shell Gas Station at Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road around 3 p.m. while on duty in a clearly marked EMS SUV and was in uniform.

A vehicle crash occurred right at the entrance of the property, police said in a report, and for “reasons unknown,” one of the drivers of the vehicles came over to the captain’s SUV, opened the door and assaulted him.

As soon as the captain realized he had been stabbed in the thigh, the suspect had reportedly run off.

Police arrived on scene are were able to locate the suspect in the area. The 41-year-old man was taken into custody after reportedly trying to also assault the officers as well. He was first taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for a health assessment.

The man is facing the following charges: two kinds of felonious assault, violation of Ohio drug law and more.

The EMS captain is currently recovering and in reported stable condition but is remaining at the hospital overnight.