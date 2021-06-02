WATCH: Suspect arrested after driving stolen RV through backyards trying to evade law enforcement

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — A man who reportedly attempted to evade authorities Wednesday morning while driving an allegedly stolen RV has been arrested, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A suspicious person was reported on Greensburg Road around 10 a.m., allegedly trying to break into vehicles. When a deputy arrived on scene, an RV reportedly peeled out with doors still open and a power cord flying behind it, going at “a high rate of speed,” the sheriff’s office said. This tipped the deputy off to something suspicious, and she reportedly tried to pull the RV over.

Photo courtesy Justin Pawlowski

When the driver of the RV refused to stop, other law enforcement got involved, deploying two tire deflation spikes.

The suspect kept driving, running into other vehicles, including law enforcement cars and then drove into some backyards on Briarwood Way. Once the RV got stuck, the suspect reportedly tried to flee on foot, but was soon caught by Ohio State Highway Patrol’s K-9 unit.

The suspect, 24-year-old Randy Schiffbauer, was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail. No one was injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office reported.