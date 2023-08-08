LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – An Elyria man was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with law enforcement in Lorain Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, U.S. Marshals tried to serve several arrest warrants for a suspect, 35-year-old Marvell Jones, believed to be at a residence on W. 24th Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say he was wanted on multiple violent felony charges.

When officers got there, they learned that Jones was inside, but he refused to come out, police say. He was considered armed and dangerous.

After a three-hour standoff, officers deployed tear gas, leading the suspect to surrender on the front porch.

Jones was taken into custody and although he didn’t suffer any injuries, police say he was taken to the hospital after being exposed to the tear gas.

He’s now charged with obstructing official police business, but further charges could be forthcoming.

As seen on Facebook, a falls sports meeting at Lorain High School was canceled due to the standoff in the area.