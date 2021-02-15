Suspect arrested 24-hours after Akron bank robbery

Editor’s Note: The video above is surveillance photos from the bank robbery.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have a man in custody they believed robbed the Fifth Third bank on Canton Rd. Thursday afternoon.

According to the FBI, a man handed a teller a note and got away with cash.

Investigators had a lot of photos of the suspect.

That led them to Jacob Mellinger, 26.

Jacob Mellinger, Courtesy: Akron Police Department

He was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Eastholm Ave.

He faces robbery charges and has been booked in the Summit County Jail.

No one was hurt.