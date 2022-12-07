BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — The person suspected of making an online threat to Bedford schools Monday was apprehended Tuesday.

The threat prompted the district to close schools on Tuesday.

Although the threat was confirmed to not be credible, the district closed schools again on Wednesday to prepare for students’ return Thursday, the according to a press release.

The release said in part: “Though the threat was not credible, based upon conversations and feedback, we are taking today to review, adjust, and practice some safety protocols as well as prepare SEL lessons for students and staff in preparation for their return tomorrow.”

The district also thanked law enforcement, district families and staff for their cooperation, diligence and patience during this situation.