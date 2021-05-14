Suspect accused of shooting, killing 73-year-old veteran at Maple Heights laundromat pleads guilty

** Watch previously aired coverage of the Maple Heights killing in the video above **

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran in a Maple Heights laundromat in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Carl Sanders, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons under disability, and one count of receiving stolen property, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

On December 2, 2019, the victim, David Brown, was working at a laundromat located near Broadway Avenue and Lee Road when Sanders arrived at the laundromat early in the morning with his girlfriend and girlfriend’s cousin to do laundry, according to a press release.

Police say when he arrived, Sanders fired several shots at his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s cousin. As he approached the laundromat, a verbal altercation ensued between Sanders and Brown. Sanders then fired several additional shots at Brown, then left the scene.

Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10 at 11 a.m.